Daxa Pebblo (HPE Secure AI Factory): Shift-left AI data security gateway blocking sensitive data before LLM ingestion. built by Daxa.ai. Core capabilities include MCP-native security: validates permissions and sanitizes payloads at the protocol level before reaching AI assistants, Agent behavior controls: policy-based guardrails to prevent unsafe autonomous agent actions, Real-time Data Loss Prevention: blocks secrets, credentials, and proprietary code from leaving the environment..

DeepKeep Computer Vision: Secures data integrity of datasets for computer vision models. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Dataset integrity analysis for computer vision models, Security for object detection model datasets, Protection for people and street sign detection datasets..

Both serve the AI Data Poisoning Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.