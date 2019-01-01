Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace CLOUD is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Darktrace. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Darktrace CLOUD because its self-learning AI actually works without tuning; it learns your baseline cloud behavior and flags genuine anomalies instead of drowning you in false positives. The Cyber AI Analyst automates triage to cut alert fatigue, and autonomous response capabilities let you contain threats without waiting for humans, which maps directly to NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) where most cloud tools are weakest. Skip this if you need strong cloud misconfiguration remediation or CSPM features that tell you what to fix; Darktrace prioritizes detection and response over the posture management side.
Orca Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud environments should pick Orca Cloud Detection and Response for its agentless asset discovery that actually maps your risk surface without requiring agents across every workload. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and automated response that reduces mean time to remediation. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing EDR stack or require on-premises deployment; Orca is cloud-native by design and assumes you're operationalizing cloud-first incident response.
AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response
Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace CLOUD vs Orca Cloud Detection and Response for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..
Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace CLOUD differentiates with Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage. Orca Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection.
Darktrace CLOUD is developed by Darktrace. Orca Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace CLOUD integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes. Orca Cloud Detection and Response integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Darktrace CLOUD and Orca Cloud Detection and Response serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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