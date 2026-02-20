CYCL CDR+AI SOC: Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response. built by BugSec. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based anomaly detection across cloud environments, 24/7 SOC expert monitoring, investigation, and threat validation, Automated response via AI agent (asset isolation, user disabling, domain blocking)..

Darktrace CLOUD: AI-powered cloud security platform for multi-cloud threat detection & response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-Learning AI for continuous cloud activity monitoring, Real-time visibility across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, Cyber AI Analyst for automated alert triage..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.