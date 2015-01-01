DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.