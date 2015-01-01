Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaduu. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing credential exposure and brand impersonation across multiple markets will get the most from DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring because its automated credential cross-matching catches matches others miss and its human validation layer eliminates the noise that makes dark web alerts unusable at scale. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE functions well, prioritizing detection over response integration, and the API and white-label reporting make it practical for MSSPs reselling to SMBs. Not the right choice if your primary concern is supply chain risk assessment or if you need deep forensic analysis of breached databases; this is a feed-and-alert tool, not an investigation platform.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous crawling of dark web, deep web, and Telegram, Automated indexing of stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces, Cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring is developed by Kaduu. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring integrates with SIEM. Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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