CyCraft XecGuard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CyCraft Technology. DeepKeep LLM is a commercial llm guardrails tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLM applications need XecGuard specifically because prompt injection attacks bypass traditional perimeter controls and jailbreak attempts expose proprietary system prompts; this tool blocks both in real time before an LLM ever processes malicious input. The LoRA adapter architecture means integration takes weeks not months, and CyCraft's red teaming assessment catches attack vectors your team hasn't thought to test yet. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether to use LLMs at all, or if you need guardrails that also handle output filtering and hallucination detection; XecGuard focuses the input side.
Teams deploying LLMs into production at scale need DeepKeep LLM because it catches prompt injection and data leakage simultaneously, which matters when a single misconfigured model can expose customer PII to attackers in seconds. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 Detect and Protect functions and supports vision and multimodal models alongside text LLMs, addressing the messy reality of modern AI stacks. Skip this if your LLM use case is narrow and internal; DeepKeep's value compounds with deployment complexity.
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage
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Common questions about comparing CyCraft XecGuard vs DeepKeep LLM for your llm guardrails needs.
CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..
DeepKeep LLM: End-to-end LLM security platform protecting against attacks and data leakage. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and adversarial manipulation, Hallucination detection using hierarchical data sources, Data leakage prevention for sensitive data and PII..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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