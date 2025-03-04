CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.