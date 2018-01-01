Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.