Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. CyCognito External Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
CyCognito External Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will see immediate value in CyCognito External Exposure Management; the seedless discovery and autonomous validation work without requiring asset lists or credential sprawl. The platform covers four distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which translates to real coverage across discovery, testing, and remediation validation rather than stopping at inventory. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated resources to own and action remediation workflows; CyCognito surfaces exposure aggressively, and without someone driving closure, you'll accumulate alert fatigue instead of reducing risk.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs CyCognito External Exposure Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. CyCognito External Exposure Management differentiates with Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. CyCognito External Exposure Management is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and CyCognito External Exposure Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox