Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. CyCognito External Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
CyCognito External Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will see immediate value in CyCognito External Exposure Management; the seedless discovery and autonomous validation work without requiring asset lists or credential sprawl. The platform covers four distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, infrastructure resilience, and continuous monitoring,which translates to real coverage across discovery, testing, and remediation validation rather than stopping at inventory. Skip this if your organization lacks dedicated resources to own and action remediation workflows; CyCognito surfaces exposure aggressively, and without someone driving closure, you'll accumulate alert fatigue instead of reducing risk.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs CyCognito External Exposure Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
CyCognito External Exposure Management: External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. CyCognito External Exposure Management differentiates with Seedless discovery of internet-facing assets, Continuous monitoring with daily scans, Cyber asset inventory with business and technical context.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. CyCognito External Exposure Management is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management integrates with Anomali Match Cloud. CyCognito External Exposure Management integrates with ServiceNow, Jira, Splunk, Zendesk, Armis and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and CyCognito External Exposure Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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