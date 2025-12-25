Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

CYCL CDR+AI SOC: Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response. built by BugSec. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based anomaly detection across cloud environments, 24/7 SOC expert monitoring, investigation, and threat validation, Automated response via AI agent (asset isolation, user disabling, domain blocking)..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.