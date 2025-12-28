Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Cyber Aware. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations
Security teams in startups and SMBs that lack the headcount for manual phishing campaign management should use Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations; its 12-month auto-pilot mode and automatic training enrollment for flagged staff eliminate the ongoing operational lift that kills most awareness programs after month three. Active Directory sync handles enrollment at scale without CSV wrestling, and monthly department-level risk reporting gives you the data you need to justify the program to leadership. Skip this if you need advanced integration with your SIEM or custom API-driven workflows; Cyber Aware prioritizes simplicity over connector depth.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to move phishing awareness beyond template emails will get real value from Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation, where the deepfake and voice simulation attacks actually mirror what employees face in the wild. The platform scores across PR.AT and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both the training and the continuous monitoring piece that most simulation tools skip. Skip this if your organization needs a standalone technical control; Keepnet is built for teams willing to invest in behavioral change rather than pure prevention, and it requires active campaign management to show ROI.
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations vs Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations differentiates with Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation differentiates with AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is developed by Cyber Aware. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations and Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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