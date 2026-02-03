Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..

Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.