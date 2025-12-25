Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.