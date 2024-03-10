DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.

CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds

Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.