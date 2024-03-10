CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 is a free container security tool. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
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Common questions about comparing CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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