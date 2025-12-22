Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.