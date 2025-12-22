Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox