Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..

CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.