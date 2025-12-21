Anchore Enforce is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating Kubernetes environments need Anchore Enforce for its policy-as-code enforcement model, which closes the gap between vulnerability scanning and actual compliance gates in the pipeline. Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, and DISA compliance plus runtime monitoring of live clusters means you're covering both ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure-as-code discipline to maintain JSON policies or if you need vulnerability remediation guidance; Anchore Enforce is strict enforcement, not hand-holding.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Enforce vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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