Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds is a commercial container security tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds
Enterprise and mid-market teams running sensitive workloads on public clouds need CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds if isolation from cloud provider administrators is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have. Hardware root of trust attestation at each VM boot combined with AMD SEV support on EPYC instances means your encryption keys stay genuinely inaccessible to CSP staff, which addresses PR.DS and PR.PS gaps that standard hardening cannot close. This is not for buyers seeking a general-purpose container security layer; ARCA is purpose-built for confidential computing scenarios where the threat model includes your cloud vendor itself.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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