AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.