Teams managing multiple IETF policy frameworks across hybrid infrastructure should use CustomProcessor if your bottleneck is policy authoring speed and consistency; the free pricing means you can pilot it without procurement drag. The interface cuts policy creation time significantly compared to writing IETF configs in text editors, and it handles standard framework mappings without requiring custom scripting. Skip this if you need policy enforcement at runtime or cross-platform compliance scanning; CustomProcessor is authoring and management only, leaving enforcement to your existing infrastructure.

Diligent Policy Manager

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.