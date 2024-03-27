CustomProcessor is a free policy management tool. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multiple IETF policy frameworks across hybrid infrastructure should use CustomProcessor if your bottleneck is policy authoring speed and consistency; the free pricing means you can pilot it without procurement drag. The interface cuts policy creation time significantly compared to writing IETF configs in text editors, and it handles standard framework mappings without requiring custom scripting. Skip this if you need policy enforcement at runtime or cross-platform compliance scanning; CustomProcessor is authoring and management only, leaving enforcement to your existing infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
CustomProcessor is a policy management tool that enables users to create and manage custom policies for IETF policy frameworks through a user-friendly interface.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing CustomProcessor vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
CustomProcessor: CustomProcessor is a policy management tool that enables users to create and manage custom policies for IETF policy frameworks through a user-friendly interface..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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