AlgoSec FireFlow

Security teams drowning in manual firewall change requests will see immediate relief from AlgoSec FireFlow's zero-touch automation; it cuts the planning-to-validation cycle from weeks to days by eliminating spreadsheets and tribal knowledge. The tool maps application connectivity, identifies blocking rules automatically, and validates changes before deployment, which directly addresses the GV.PO and PR.IR functions that most organizations struggle with in firewall governance. Skip this if your firewall estate is thin or your change requests are already flowing smoothly; FireFlow is built for complexity at scale, particularly organizations with hundreds of rules across multiple devices where manual reviews have become a bottleneck.