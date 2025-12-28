CultureAI: AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams. built by CultureAI. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI tool usage detection across organization, Monitoring of 10,000+ AI tools, Real-time visibility into AI usage..

Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.