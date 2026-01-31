Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.