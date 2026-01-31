Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

CultureAI: AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams. built by CultureAI. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI tool usage detection across organization, Monitoring of 10,000+ AI tools, Real-time visibility into AI usage..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.