AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

CultureAI: AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams. built by CultureAI. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI tool usage detection across organization, Monitoring of 10,000+ AI tools, Real-time visibility into AI usage..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.