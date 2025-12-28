CultureAI: AI usage visibility and control platform for security and compliance teams. built by CultureAI. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI tool usage detection across organization, Monitoring of 10,000+ AI tools, Real-time visibility into AI usage..

Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.