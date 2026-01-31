Accorian Shadow AI: AI governance service for detecting and managing unsanctioned AI tool usage. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection across SaaS platforms and workflows, Data lineage mapping for AI data flows, Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions..

Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.