Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. Netcraft Mobile App Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by netcraft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
Netcraft Mobile App Protection
Brand security teams protecting consumer-facing apps across multiple app stores need Netcraft Mobile App Protection because it finds knockoff apps that your official store listings miss, especially the APK site variants that bypass conventional monitoring. The tool's geo-distributed proxy network and country-specific searches catch region-locked impersonation attempts that static detection fails on, and its takedown capabilities mean you're not just reporting fraud to app store moderators and hoping. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or app vetting; Netcraft stops the impersonation problem, not the code problem.
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands
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Common questions about comparing CSIS PhishDB vs Netcraft Mobile App Protection for your brand protection needs.
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CSIS PhishDB differentiates with Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites. Netcraft Mobile App Protection differentiates with Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network.
CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. Netcraft Mobile App Protection is developed by netcraft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CSIS PhishDB and Netcraft Mobile App Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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