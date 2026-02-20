Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.