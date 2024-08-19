Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.