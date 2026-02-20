Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.