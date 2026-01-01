CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Fortra Brand Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats. built by Fortra..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.