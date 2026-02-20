Mid-market and enterprise brands losing revenue to phishing and app store impersonation should start here; Allure Security Online Brand Protection combines AI-powered detection across 11+ social platforms and app stores with managed takedowns that actually remove content instead of just flagging it. The vendor monitors dark web and third-party app stores where competitors often stop looking, and its decoy credential injection actively degrades harvested data quality. Skip this if your brand threat is primarily internal,Allure is built for external-facing impersonation, not employee credential compromise or insider risk.

Fortra Brand Protection

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing scattered brand abuse across social platforms, dark web listings, and counterfeit marketplaces should pick Fortra Brand Protection because it consolidates monitoring and takedown workflows that would otherwise require five separate vendor contracts. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk and adverse event analysis cycle, meaning you get detection and response tied together rather than alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is internal threat intelligence or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Fortra's strength is external threat surface, not endpoint correlation.