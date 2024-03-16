CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response..

Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.