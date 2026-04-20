1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.