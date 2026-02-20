Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. DBeaver is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
Database administrators and security teams managing multiple database platforms will find DBeaver's value in its zero-cost entry point and native support for 20+ database engines without vendor lock-in. The 49,000-plus GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams who need to audit schemas, execute queries, and inspect permissions across Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server without licensing friction. Skip this if your team requires centralized access controls, encryption key management, or compliance reporting; DBeaver is a client tool, not a secrets vault or audit platform.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
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Common questions about comparing Cord3 vs DBeaver for your database security needs.
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
DBeaver: Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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