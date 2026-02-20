Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..

Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.