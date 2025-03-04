ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..

Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.