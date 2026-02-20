CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
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Common questions about comparing CalCom CHS for SQL Server vs Cord3 for your database security needs.
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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