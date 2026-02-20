CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..

Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.