CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. DBeaver is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
Database administrators and security teams managing multiple database platforms will find DBeaver's value in its zero-cost entry point and native support for 20+ database engines without vendor lock-in. The 49,000-plus GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption by teams who need to audit schemas, execute queries, and inspect permissions across Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server without licensing friction. Skip this if your team requires centralized access controls, encryption key management, or compliance reporting; DBeaver is a client tool, not a secrets vault or audit platform.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CalCom CHS for SQL Server vs DBeaver for your database security needs.
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
DBeaver: Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox