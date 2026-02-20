Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..

DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.