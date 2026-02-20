Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor is a commercial database security tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing on-premises databases need DAS-DBAuditor for its ability to link SQL statements directly to actual executors and handle high-velocity environments without performance degradation, a gap most database audit tools fail at. The system ingests 130,000 logs per second and covers SOX and Level Protection compliance reporting out of the box, making it immediately useful in regulated shops. Skip this if your databases are entirely cloud-hosted or you need forensic playback tied to identity and access management; DAS-DBAuditor excels at monitoring and alerting but prioritizes detection over the recovery workflows that follow an incident.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
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Common questions about comparing Cord3 vs DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor for your database security needs.
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor: Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting. built by DBAPP Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time database network activity recording, Detailed operation auditing, Compliance report generation for SOX and Level Protection standards..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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