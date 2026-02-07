Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial database security tool by Aurva. Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs Cord3 for your database security needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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