Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Cord3 vs DataSunrise Database Security for your database security needs.
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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