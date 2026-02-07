Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial database security tool by Aurva. DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs DataSunrise Database Security for your database security needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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