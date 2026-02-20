Baffle Advanced Data Protection is a commercial database security tool by Baffle. DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data in AWS Lambda and cloud databases will get the most from Baffle Advanced Data Protection because it encrypts and tokenizes data without requiring application code changes, a genuine operational advantage when you're retrofitting security into existing infrastructure. The platform covers both NIST PR.DS (data security) and ID.AM (asset management) functions, and its field-level encryption paired with format-preserving encryption means your data stays usable for analytics while staying protected. Skip this if you need RBAC enforcement as your primary control; Baffle assumes your database access layer already handles that gatekeeping.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Baffle Advanced Data Protection vs DataSunrise Database Security for your database security needs.
Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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