Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Constella Intelligence. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing identity risk across your entire threat surface will get the most from Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API; its coverage of surface, deep, and dark web monitoring plus 40+ data types caught 30+ languages of alerts means you're not blind to the channels where employee and customer credentials actually leak. The API detects account takeover and password exposure in real time, supporting NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring without requiring you to hire forensic researchers to parse dark web forums. This is overkill for small businesses with simple compliance needs or teams that only care about surface-layer phishing.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API: API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API differentiates with Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is developed by Constella Intelligence. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Key differences: Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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