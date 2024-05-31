Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is a commercial static application security testing tool by Codacy. JFrog Advanced Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by JFrog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Codacy Security and Code Quality because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before code reaches production, cutting security review cycles that typically block engineering velocity. The platform covers 40+ languages with daily SCA updates and AI-generated code scanning, addressing the supply chain and development-time risks mapped to NIST GV.SC and PR.DS. Skip this if your organization needs mature DAST capabilities or threat modeling integration; Codacy's dynamic testing is lighter than dedicated penetration testing platforms.
Teams managing software supply chain risk across development and artifact repositories should pick JFrog Advanced Security for its contextual vulnerability analysis powered by JFrog's own security research team, which catches exploitability signals that generic scanners miss. The platform covers SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning with native Artifactory integration, addressing the full NIST supply chain risk (GV.SC) and platform security (PR.PS) functions. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you need DAST capabilities; JFrog's strength is shifting left, not catching exploits in production.
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
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Common questions about comparing Codacy Security and Code Quality vs JFrog Advanced Security for your static application security testing needs.
Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..
JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codacy Security and Code Quality differentiates with Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing. JFrog Advanced Security differentiates with Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is developed by Codacy. JFrog Advanced Security is developed by JFrog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codacy Security and Code Quality integrates with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, Azure DevOps. JFrog Advanced Security integrates with JFrog Artifactory, IDEs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Codacy Security and Code Quality and JFrog Advanced Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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