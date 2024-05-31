Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..

JFrog Advanced Security: App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Vulnerability contextual analysis with JFrog Security Research Team data, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code, Secret detection in source code and binaries..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.