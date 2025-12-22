Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Codacy Security and Code Quality is a commercial application security posture management tool by Codacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Codacy Security and Code Quality because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before code reaches production, cutting security review cycles that typically block engineering velocity. The platform covers 40+ languages with daily SCA updates and AI-generated code scanning, addressing the supply chain and development-time risks mapped to NIST GV.SC and PR.DS. Skip this if your organization needs mature DAST capabilities or threat modeling integration; Codacy's dynamic testing is lighter than dedicated penetration testing platforms.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Codacy Security and Code Quality for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Codacy Security and Code Quality differentiates with Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Codacy Security and Code Quality is developed by Codacy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Codacy Security and Code Quality integrates with VS Code, Cursor, Windsurf, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Codacy Security and Code Quality serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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