CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..

Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.