AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.