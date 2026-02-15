AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems will get the most from Enkrypt AI Guardrails because it actually stops bad outputs at runtime rather than just logging them after the fact, with sub-15ms latency decisions that won't tank your application performance. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including real-time enforcement across PR.PS and PR.DS, and its identity-aware policy engine means you can lock guardrails to specific roles and tenants without rebuilding for each customer. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting AI misuse after it happens; Enkrypt prioritizes prevention, which means you need governance rules already defined before deployment.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Enkrypt AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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