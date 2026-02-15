AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. CloudMatos Prompt Firewall is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams deploying multiple LLM models across production workloads need CloudMatos Prompt Firewall to stop prompt injection and data exfiltration at inference time, not after the fact. The tool's zero-trust prompt filtering and real-time jailbreak signature detection address DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most guardrails treat as afterthoughts, while multi-model compatibility means you're not locked into OpenAI. Skip this if your LLM use is experimental or limited to a single vendor's API; the policy enforcement overhead assumes mature, compliance-driven deployments where audit trails matter as much as blocking attacks.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs CloudMatos Prompt Firewall for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
CloudMatos Prompt Firewall: Firewall for LLM systems preventing prompt injection, data leaks & jailbreaks. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt validation and sanitization, Response scrubbing and data redaction, Real-time threat detection with jailbreak signatures..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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