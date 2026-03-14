Airrived Guardrails for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Airrived. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing uncontrolled GenAI adoption across their organization need Airrived Guardrails for AI because it finds and blocks Shadow AI usage in real time, not after the breach. The platform maps enterprise-wide GenAI tool sprawl and enforces prompt governance at interception, covering ID.AM asset discovery and PR.AA access control in ways point solutions miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single approved model; Airrived's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems will get the most from Enkrypt AI Guardrails because it actually stops bad outputs at runtime rather than just logging them after the fact, with sub-15ms latency decisions that won't tank your application performance. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including real-time enforcement across PR.PS and PR.DS, and its identity-aware policy engine means you can lock guardrails to specific roles and tenants without rebuilding for each customer. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting AI misuse after it happens; Enkrypt prioritizes prevention, which means you need governance rules already defined before deployment.
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Guardrails for AI vs Enkrypt AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..
Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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